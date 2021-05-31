Adamari López would have placed a gastric balloon and that is why she lost so much weight, according to Gossip No Like

Already the program “Gossip No Like” would have announced that the host of Hoy Día, Adamari López, he would have had a stomach operation to fulfill a contract you signed with the organization that directs Oprah Winfrey, WW, in which he promised to lose weight. But now, journalists Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain have assured that “La Chaparrita” from Telemundo I know He placed a gastric balloon in his stomach and because of that he has lost the extra pounds.

According to them, Adamari would have published videos exercising to deny the validity of the allegations of a possible Bariatric (stomach) surgery. Reality, According to Gossip No Like, it is that an intervention was made that does not leave marks and that allows you to do physical activity: “They put you by endoscopy the balloon… You have to do surgery to put the balloon in without inflated and once they introduce it, you have to be obviously asleep, they fill it with blue water to detect any situation that at some point punctures and the liquid begins to come out. Usually This balloon the maximum time you can have it is six months… ”, They assured.

Precisely, Elisa admitted that she did it herself and that is why she was able to say first-hand some of the gastric balloon side effects: “The food sticks to it and the gastric juices also leave bad breath, but the strongest thing is that you are talking and burping (gas) comes out of your mouth”, in the words of the host of the show business.

This has been a controversy over whether the Telemundo presenter would have undergone surgery or not. For this emotional, many of her fans defend her, others claim that why she does not tell it herself. But Adamari has not spoken in this regard, much less now that he has made an important personal decision known: his separation from the Spanish dancer Toni Costa.

They were 10 years and a beautiful daughter, Alaïa, the fruit they both reaped. Almost a week ago, Adamari told our journal exclusively that they were no longer together. That same day he released the news on Hoy Día and later published a video statement on his Instagram account, in which he assures that it is a time that they are taking to re-evaluate your relationship. Toni, for her part, did the same. Both made it clear that they would be the only statements they would issue in this regard, but Toni was already missing and responded to People en Español magazine asking them not to publish liesAfter the media assured that a source close to the couple confirmed that there was a previous separation in which Toni had left the house for a few months and then returned and they reconciled.

