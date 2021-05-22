Adamari López would have had surgery to lose weight, according to ‘Gossip No Like’

Adamari Lopez has made all the viewers of “Hoy Día” on Telemundo participate in their fight to lose weight. The “spoiled little girl” had undertaken a challenge to lose weight and she did it with the help of Oprah Winfrey.

By signing a contract with WW (formerly known as Weight Watches), López became the first Latina ambassador for the weight loss program. However, the program “Gossip No Like” assures that Adamari would have deceived everyone and underwent weight loss surgery.

“They renewed her contract but they told her, ‘You are fatter than ever,'” she said. Javier Ceriani at the show. “The idea is that with this treatment you lose weight and you look better.”

Having signed the contract for a second year, Ceriani assured that Adamari had to resort to an operation to meet the challenge.

“Possibly Adamari López did not lose weight with the Oprah products. He did not lose weight with his coach and everything he does on social networks ”, explained the host of the gossip program. “The nuclear bomb is that Adamari López would have secretly undergone bariatric surgery to fulfill what he promised to Oprah in a millionaire contract“.

Ceriani said that they realized that López began to “have soups and a juice that is to endure until the stomach heals.” The host said that Adamari’s colleagues noticed the difference in what he ate in the Telemundo studio.

Elisa beristain She added that what she sees as delicate in this case is that “deceive the public”And that for her all this would be a“ fraud ”.