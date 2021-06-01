Adamari López would have found some compromising messages to Toni Costa on her cell phone

After 10 years together and a daughter in common, the host of Telemundo, Adamari López, announced the separation of the Spanish dancer Toni Costa. Since then the “carry and carry” have been the order of the day as to what could be the true reason for the separation of the couple. “Gossip No Like” has been closely following the news and they assure that “La Chaparrita” from Today He would have found some compromising messages from Toni Costa on his cell phone.

Elisa Beristain asserted that, according to her friend “El Rey del Bacino”, the Puerto Rican She allegedly grabbed her husband’s cell phone and saw messages with another man. Elisa says she has (The King of Bacon) supposed proof of this. On “Gossip No Like“They also assured that, at some point, a dancer who worked with Toni in” Look Who Baila España “was asked if they had a relationship with Toni, to which she replied:” Of course not. He has a boyfriend ”.

(Go to 1:18:15 to see the statements)

From March they began to go to therapy, according to Ceriani. He assures that Adamari does not admire Toni and that the couple has been separated for five months. In theory, Toni was going to give her a birthday in the Dominican Republic and, when the presenter found out, she told her to cancel everything, because they were in the middle of a crisis and she didn’t want to appear to be a happy family.

They also asserted that Adamari began to get thinner because, according to Ceriani, someone was hovering around the dancer: “When a woman becomes beautiful it is because the couple is about to knock her down …”, he said giving way to the news the bone of contention would be a man.

Ceriani says that it is not a surprise that it has always been said that Toni liked men to which Elisa immediately replied that for her it is something new. “El Güero” assures that a few years ago, he himself revealed something to Adamari related to Luis Fonsi: “He had been cheating on her for a long time.”

The journalist also said that since January they had already been having problems (Toni and Adamari), which would have been unfollowed on social networks and then started to be followed again. In total and according to what the YouTube show says, they were in therapy for 8 months, he would not have finished it and only Adamari continued it for a few more months.

Toni, for her part, published some hints in her stories of Instagram: “Regrettable. Please don’t believe all the lies they’re telling, do not get carried away by what you invent, all that comes from empty hearts and without love. God’s timing is perfect ”, in response to not only“ Gossip No Like ”but also the different media that have spoken of the much-talked-about separation.