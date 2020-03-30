Once again the star driver of A new day, Adamari López, is again criticized for the outfit she was wearing. In this opportunity, Adamari she opted for a long masculine shirt-style dress with a scarf on her shoulder and a belt. Despite looking very modern and original, his followers and fans opined otherwise.

“I am coming to think that they dress her as a clown as a strategy to get attention”, “It is beautiful but I don’t like that fashion, I think it is the only one that they wear fatal, I wonder why” Y “Terribly dressed … because they dress so badly … when they dress like this just take their smile”, were some of the things that could be read in the comments section of the Instagram account of the morning program of Telemundo.

The truth is that, with a good outfit or without it, the smile of Adamari López She is happy for the morning and it is appreciated by many who are dressed the way she is, not in vain she continues to be the preferred host on Hispanic television.

We recommend you

.