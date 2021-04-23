Adamari López: Watch the ending of “La Suerte de Ada”

Telemundo Everything you need to know about the end of “La Suerte de Ada”.

Adamari López momentarily said goodbye to soap operas with the successful transmission of the final episode of “La Suerte de Ada” in the morning hours of this Thursday, April 22.

The Puerto Rican actress was the protagonist of the new Telemundo parody that focused on her facet as a successful television star who joined the talent team of a radio station in California.

“La Suerte de Ada” conquered the Spanish-speaking audience by being a comedy story that reflected the difficulties that López’s character faced upon his arrival at “Global Radio Group”, one of the most important radio companies on the West Coast. from United States.

The Telemundo production was broadcast over nine weeks in a segment of the morning show “Hoy Día”, hosted by Adamari López for the prestigious television network.

“La Suerte de Ada” was a unique experience that allowed López to be part of a parody inspired by the series “La Suerte de Loli” that currently airs Monday through Friday on Telemundo.

Gaby Espino, Christian Chávez, Gisella Aboumrad, Amaranta Ruiz, Mika Kubo, Salvador Muñoz, Xavier Rivero, Alejandro López, Ricardo Alamo and Jesus Moré were some of the stars of “La Suerte de Loli” who made guest appearances in the melodrama.

Enjoy the final episode of the soap opera “La Suerte de Ada”

The Luck of Ada, Chapter 9: Adamari arrives as a family. In the grand finale of the series La Suerte de Ada. At last, listeners will be able to enjoy the first episode of Adamari en Familia, the new 'chaparrita' radio program.

What happened in the grand finale of La Suerte de Ada?

After an exhaustive training of several weeks, Adamari López finally debuted with her radio show “Adamari en Familia” on the station “Global Radio Group”. Throughout her first experience as an announcer, the star had the support of her co-workers, who at first weren’t happy with her at all.

In her first meeting with listeners, López admitted that her arrival at “Global Radio Group” allowed her to learn new things and get out of her comfort zone to overcome the challenges and obstacles that arose throughout her experience as a presenter.

The charismatic interpreter mentioned that the workers of the radio station became a great family that will forever carry in her heart all the experiences she lived with them since her arrival in California.

Rox, Matías and Guadalupe were the great allies of Adamari López in order to overcome the adversities that arose after being announced as one of the new talents of “Global Radio Group”.

Although the capricious Paulina wanted to remove Ada from the company, she managed to earn the respect of her peers and triumphed with great success during the first broadcast of her radio show.

How to watch the episodes of La Suerte de Ada?

The nine episodes of "La Suerte de Ada" are fully available on the YouTube channel of the show "Hoy Día de Telemundo.

The Telemundo parody was Adamari López’s most recent participation in a telenovela after several years away from melodramas.