Adamari López turns 50: her challenges, heartbreak, happy family and success

In 2018, Adamari faced another big challenge with her health. The Telemundo presenter was admitted to the hospital as an emergency because she contracted influenza and that severely damaged her lungs. ‘Ada’, was admitted for almost a month.

In an interview with Primera Hora, Toni said that a simple cold got worse until he ended up in the medical center. “She came from a fairly strong accumulation of work, she gets up a lot early to be in the program, her role as mother, travel, and all that made a simple flu complicated for her,” explained the dancer of Spanish origin.

After that great scare, in November of that year she was discharged and returned to Hoy Día (formerly Un Nuevo Día) and her daily activities.