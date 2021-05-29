Adamari López to Toni Costa: “I love you, my darling.” What happened to that love, the fans ask



It will be that this love between Toni Costa and Adamari López is really over.

Photo: John Parra. / Getty Images

Adamari Lopez yesterday announced his separation with Toni Costa. The Spanish choreographer also did it through social networks. It is a fait accompli: Toni and Adamari López are no longer together. Adamari is a single woman. Toni Costa no longer lives with his daughter Alaïa, nor with the woman he has said he loves so much, for almost more than ten years.

The Puerto Rican gave the exclusive to Mandy Fridmann for The New York Journal and then ratified his words through his official Instagram account and on Telemundo’s Hoy Día program.

However, all of the above has left the public, a fan of the couple, completely baffled. To date, Toni and Adamari never gave any indication of having problems in their relationship. The messages from one to the other were always of love, affection, understanding. In the eyes of the public they were a model couple who went out of their way, together, to care for and educate little Alaïa.

Adamari took on the challenge of losing weight and living a healthy life. Toni accompanied her in this process. Together they exercised in front of the public As a family, together Alaïa, they did Zumba sessions and the fans were able to join them in the quarantine. The pandemic did not appear to undermine her love, or her trust.

Trips to Puerto Rico, to paradisiacal beaches. Travel as a couple, with family and friends characterized them until the last moment.

Toni and Adamari never gave the image of having problems and it did not seem that Toni was an indifferent couple to the Puerto Rican and her needs, on the contrary. A few days ago she launched a public compliment highlighting how beautiful she was, now that she presented a new image, slimmer and more stylized.

Toni always came out in her defense against the unpleasant comments that Ada received in the past, when she was still the host of the defunct program “Un Nuevo Día”, where through hurtful messages they used to humiliate her for her weight, appearance and clothing. Toni always faced cyber stalkers who offended both her partner and her daughter Alaïa, who at the time was also criticized, for x or reason.

Until a few months ago Adamari left a loving message to Toni Costa for Valentine’s Day in which she said the following: “I love you, my dear! May we continue to be accomplices, friends, lovers, may we dance together all our lives, may laughter, joy, respect and love always be our allies. Happy Valentine’s Day @toni #love #teamotoni #happyvalentinesday # 9 añosjuntos #adaytoni #loscostalopez #eltiempodediosesperfecto ”.

What happened to so much love? That is what the fans want to know.

Given the separation, what was said by both has generated a lot of controversy.

On the one hand, Adamari speaks that both have decided to continue separately, but also assures that they are going to couples therapy to try to save their relationship and the family they have. And so she also talks about the fact that at this time she has started a new lifestyle that has led her to take care of herself and even value herself.

So some of the statements of Adamari López:

1. “I have decided to separate from Toni.”

two. “It’s time to continue our separate lives”.

3. “I have decided to do this because it is a difficult subject to discuss, and because of the respect I have for Alaïa … My decision has been one that I have thought about, that I have analyzed.”

4. “It has been a while now living this healthy lifestyle where I have learned to love myself, love myself, respect myself and be a priority“.

While Toni is more positive in her statement, she shows more hope and emphasizes that they are “temporarily separated.” At no point does he say that they will continue their separate lives. What happened? The audience asks. What is happening? The fans want to know.

At the moment no one has a concrete answer in this regard. Only they know what could have happened. Some fans believe that Toni cheated on Adamari, at least they say they intuit this when they hear her speak on “Hoy Día”. Ada even said that she did this out of respect for her daughter: “I have decided to do this because it is a difficult topic to talk about, and for the respect I have for Alaïa ”. What did he mean by that? Is the question that many have asked themselves.

Our readers, through the Facebook of the New York Journal have expressed their opinion and say that Adamari has not yet surpassed Luis Fonsi, They believe that he may be the reason why his relationship with Toni did not work, because Adamari López has not managed to overcome what was his marriage with the interpreter of “Despacito”.

For the closing of this note, the only concrete thing is that today Adamari López and Toni Costa are no longer together.

