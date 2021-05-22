Adamari López, to tears for her birthday surprise

Comply 50 years is not an everyday thingFor this reason, Hoy Día’s production prepared a special surprise for Adamari Lopez. The driver of Puerto Rican origin celebrates this May 18 one more return to the sun and that is why her companions wanted to surprise her with the unexpected visit of her best friend, Dorita, who has accompanied her through thick and thin throughout the last years.

© @ adamarilopezNacho Lozano, Adamari López, Stephanie Himonidis and Arantxa Loizaga at the celebration

Through the Instagram profile of Hoy Día, the morning shared the emotional moment between Adamari and her friend Dorita, who traveled from San Antonio, Texas to be with her on her special day. The driver did not expect it and suddenly her colleague, Arantxa Loizaga, began to ‘warm up engines’ to Adamari’s surprise: “There is a very special person who has always been present for you, is someone who has gone hand in hand in Through the thick and thin, you met her in Mexico, her name is Dorita, Dorita Estranza, from San Antonio, and she wants to be here with you at this celebration ”.

With a face of total disbelief, Adamari turns and meets her friend, melting into a hug with many happy tears. “She is also my comadre and I love her. She has always been a being of light that fills me with love, we pray together even from a distance. She was the one who gave me the happiness of having my precious goddaughter ”.

But that was not the only surprise of the day … Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco, made a video call and sang for his birthday. In addition, he addressed some emotional words to him: “In my country, at 50 they say ‘the half wheel’, it is an important moment in life to look back and look forward. I wish you much happiness that everything in the past will be improved in the next 50 years, I hope to sing you the same song for your centenary ”.

The celebrations for the 50 years of ‘Ada’ continued in Hoy Día, and the party was so good that everyone began to dance tropical sounds and Caribbean music, rhythms typical of the ‘Isla del Encanto’.