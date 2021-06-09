Adamari López talks about her divorce from Luis Fonsi

. Adamari López breaks the silence about her divorce from Luis Fonsi.

A few weeks after ending her consolidated love affair with Toni Costa, Adamari López offered a revealing interview with journalist Rebeka Smyth to talk about the most difficult moments in her personal life.

Using the honesty that characterizes her, López admitted that her divorce from Luis Fonsi has been one of the most difficult stages she has experienced: “I think the two most difficult moments have been the divorce and that frustration of wanting to be a mother and not reach”.

The Puerto Rican star mentioned that it was a great mistake not to have given the necessary courage to face his separation from Fonsi: “At the time when I was ill, I had that support, not only from my family, but also from that man that one loved. One sometimes wrongly places value on a thing or a person. It’s not anyone else’s mistake, it’s my mistake. Nobody has to give you the place, you have to give it to yourself and at that moment, I didn’t give myself that value ”.

Throughout the time they were together, Adamari López and Luis Fonsi positioned themselves as one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry.

According to information reviewed by El Comercio, López and Fonsi joined their lives in marriage in June 2006 in a romantic celebration that took place in Puerto Rico with the presence of four hundred guests.

In November 2009, the couple issued a press release to confirm that they had decided to end their marriage after several years together.

López alleged that she felt emotionally stagnant due to her divorce with Fonsi

In April, Adamari López offered an exclusive interview with television presenter Viviana Gibelli where she admitted that she felt emotionally stuck after her divorce from Luis Fonsi.

“I think that the divorce stage was a difficult stage to overcome, difficult to understand and difficult to process. It was perhaps at the moment when I was most emotionally static. Even when I had cancer, I think there was so much going on that there was a lot more movement, but that was something that paralyzed me in a way. Thank God it happened a long time ago and I was able to overcome it, but I think it was the stage in which I was the most stagnant, ”López admitted.

Adamari López pointed out that Luis Fonsi was unfaithful to him during the time they were married

In 2013, Adamari López surprised her fans with the launch of her autobiographical book “Viviendo”, a publication that addressed the most momentous moments of her life.

According to information reviewed by People en Español magazine, López pointed out in an excerpt from the book that he had been a victim of infidelity by Luis Fonsi during the time they were together.

In a press release issued after Adamari López’s book was published, Luis Fonsi confessed that it was totally false that he was unfaithful or that at some point he told her that he did not want her as a woman: “If today I speak for the only time , it is only to refute the lies, the distorted data and the sensational comments regarding this issue. “

“I am very calm. I believe that the book is written with the intention of letting out what was in my heart, “said López at the time in response to Fonsi’s press release.