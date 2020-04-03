The Telemundo star is doing his best to lose weight naturally, through a healthy diet, exercise and without surgeries …

Adamari López He is working very hard to improve his figure, and at his side he has Toni Costa, her fiancé and father of her daughter, who is accompanying her throughout this process.

Today, in that same line of exercises, the couple shared a video with which they have given a small dance class. Toni and Adamari They did a small and short salsa session. The video, it should be noted, was shot after the last Zumba class the couple starred in last Saturday.

Adamari López is thinner and this is how her new curves look on Telemundo

At the end of the salsa routine Adamari added: “Everything you want to do you can do. I was super lazy, I didn’t want to do anything for a long time. He made many excuses in my mind, and one day I said, ‘OK, I want to start eating better,’ and another day I said ‘You know what to do, exercise now, now is the time.’ So you can do it, everyone can do it and by putting it in our minds, our hearts will walk alone to do it ”, Adamari López said.

Toni for his part smiles when listening to her and recognizes that now he has it there making him sweat also in each journey of exercises.

