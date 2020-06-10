The Puerto Rican actress and driver started a new exercise challenge with her partner, Toni Costa Adamari López suffers and almost fainted in the middle of her training “My faces say it all,” he said.

After making the decision to start a new exercise challenge with her partner, Toni Costa, the Puerto Rican actress and driver Adamari López suffers and almost passes out in the middle of her workouts.

In a video that is available on his official Facebook account, and that so far exceeds one million views, Adamari López wanted to share with his followers his “faces, screams and even dizziness during the process.”

MY FACES SAY IT ALL 😜🤣😱😅 Hello my pretty people! I continue to work hard exercising and staying active to achieve my 2020 goal of a healthy lifestyle! I have realized that day to day in my workouts it has been a rise and fall of emotions and I wanted to share my faces, screams and even dizziness during the process! 🤷🏻‍♀️ Posted by Adamari Lopez on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Ready to start her training, and after welcoming her followers and thanking them for their support, Adamari López commented: “You know that I am in this challenge of four weeks trying to continue having a much better quality of life and to be healthier. I have already done several weeks of the challenge and the truth, every time I start, I feel that I am going to die, that I cannot, that I am very tired. ”

The Puerto Rican actress and driver assured that in the first weeks of this challenge she felt that she was drowning, that she could not, that she was dizzy and that she was going to fall, but she has been trying harder every time, apart from finding more. a taste for training.

“But I do not stop making faces, I do not know if it comes as part of the training sessions or what, but the faces are included, and I wanted to present you a little bit of that collage, of that effort I am making to try to make the exercise, but I can not put a ‘poker face’, I can not put that everything was fine, if not that every time I make an effort, I do not know, I do like a bidding face, I make a face that everything hurts and I think you guys are going to have a lot of fun seeing a little bit of those faces. ”

Adamari López confessed that she also makes these faces when she dances with her partner, the Spanish choreographer Toni Costa, in her dance classes.

Next, the host of A New Day asks her fans to tell her which faces they like the most, and then present some of her routines.

While his personal trainer and Toni Costa are doing some exercises, you can see that Adamari López is suffering them, to such an extent that he confessed: “I want to cry.”

At one point, Toni Costa outright had to hold her partner until she caught her breath, while on another occasion, the Puerto Rican actress and driver gave the impression that she couldn’t take it anymore and had to hydrate.

“Help me, I feel like I am short of breath”, “I can no longer”, “I stay positive, I stay with a good vibe, I stay energized, even if I am messed up”, “My people, here we go”, “I cannot more ”,“ oops, I fall ”, are some of the phrases that Adamari López said in his training sessions, in which, in several of them, he looked like he suffered and almost passed out.