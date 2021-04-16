Adamari López steals all eyes when parading with a minidress by Augusto Manzanares

Adamari Lopez He was present at the Latin AMAs. For this event, the Puerto Rican dazzled everyone by appearing and parading in front of the cameras with a minidress. The shiny piece not only exposed Ada’s spectacular legs, the design also allowed the driver’s arms, shoulders and chest to show off her sexy tan.

“Thanks to my team for doing everything possible to be part of this beautiful celebration,” wrote the host of Un Nuevo Día on her Instagram account. The design, by Augusto Manzanares, did justice to the figure of Adamari López, because it highlighted her attractiveness and made her one of the best dressed of the night. And today no one can ignore how much he has lost weight.

Adamari also thanked the makeup of the night that was in the hands of Mariela Bagnato. The jewels she elegantly wore are from Gold Center and Reading was in charge of all the styling for the night.

As Mezcalent highlights, it must be remembered that Adamari Lopez She has been absent from this gala for years and yesterday she returned happily to the red carpet at the Latin American Music Awards, where she was able to show off her new figure before participating as a presenter at the awards ceremony. ”Happy, excited, she hadn’t been to a carpet for a long time So I’m super happy to be back, ”she said for said media.

The presenter reveals the key to her weight loss, which is something that was clearly evidenced by Augusto Manzanares’ design. Manzanares. “I’m super focused, eating things that I like. I have not stopped eating things that I like, but adding a lot of exercise and small portions so that it was not so difficult“.

He added: “I put aside, yes, soft drinks, which was one of my biggest weaknesses and well, very focused! Every day, from Monday to Sunday, you have to do something around the house, be it running, be it exercise, be it dance with Toni, tennis, you have to do something“.

