Adamari López shows her flat stomach while she goes out to exercise with Alaïa

Adamari López is officially a slim woman. The Hoy Día host started the year 2021 with an iron determination to improve her appearance. In the past, she said she never felt bad or rejected herself because of the curves she got when many considered her to be overweight. But he did highlight in a recent interview for Telemundo that it was difficult to look in the mirror and not see the results that he expected, even when he was doing everything to get in shape.

Currently there are strong rumors that what helped him to obtain the result that we see in his current images is that an operation was performed. The rumor has not been confirmed.

Today through Instagram he shared the following: “#WWAmbassador Today is Global Wellness Day and it makes me think that this photo reflects what I have achieved along this path together with @ww. It has been a constant learning to continue taking care of myself and using all of them the resources that I find in the #myWWplus app in my favor and for my health and well-being! Let’s stay focused and take care of ourselves every day! #wellnessday #Wellnessthatworks ”.

In the picture it appears like never before in recent years, left her flat stomach in view, as she decided to pose for the photo with a neon green top attached to her waist, short, and above the navel. Next to her was also Alaïa. More than 69 thousand people have liked his publication.

Celebrities such as Chiquis Rivera reacted to the image, who gave her the following compliment: “Wow, you see Bella.” As she also opined the actress Adriana Fonseca. The fans also said: “You are very pretty Adamari and how good it is to create awareness in our children of leading a life of discipline with exercises and good health”, “You look very good but don’t go down so much look at Gaby too skinny and not it looks good ”.

Absolute loyalty granted to Chiquis Rivera, Johnny López and their sisters