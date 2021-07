Adamari López may be back on the set of Hoy Día, but her mind and heart are still in Europe, where she just spent a peaceful and joyful family vacation. The TV presenter published some more details about her summer in Valencia (Spain) and Italy, photos and videos with which we witnessed the trip a few days ago thanks to the publications of Toni Costa, who was with her and her daughter Alaïa at despite having announced their separation last May.