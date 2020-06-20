© .

Adamari López.

Adamari López She is an influencer and this time she has shown it again by going to the shower to wash her hair, and leaving the whole process exposed on Instagram.

« I love my change !!! Nothing like taking care of my hair using my favorite products ”, wrote the Telemundo star. The host of Un Nuevo Día made a change of look that has managed to conquer her followers, for several months she has her hair shorter and darker.

View this post on Instagram Nothing like taking care of my hair using my favorite products from @hairplusrd !!! I invite you to enjoy them today with a 10% discount using the ADA code at www.hairplususa.com A post shared by Adamari Lopez (@adamarilopez) on Jun 11, 2020 at 5:35 pm PDT

In the video, the Puerto Rican applies a product to wash her hair and expose its benefits. And although Adamari does not appear completely naked, since a towel covers her anatomy so as not to expose more, it is true that this material is one of the most sensual that she has shown on her social networks.

The reproduction has already exceeded 600 thousand reproductions, for the closing of this note.

