Adamari López sends this message: “Everything you do today, do it with your heart”

Through Hoy Día’s Instagram account, Adamari Lopez He shared the following message for his followers: “Everything you do today, do it with your heart.” These words were well received by some of the followers of the program in said account. He accompanied his words with the look he wore to the Telemundo program today. However, in this post, there was everything. From insults, ugly comments to rejection of Adamari.

There were those who even pointed out that the wardrobe she wore today was not suitable for a 50-year-old woman. They asked her to wear clothes more in line with her age and her new body, since she now looks thinner.

This image, on the other hand, was not exclusive for Hoy Día’s Instagram account, he also used it for his personal Instagram account where he left the following words: “Happy Thursday my beautiful people… I send you kisses full of affection and I wish you all good things”. Several celebrities reacted to her message with words like: “Bella 😍😍😍😍😍 you look better than ever”, this is what Chiquis Rivera told her.

Many also agree that Adamari looks younger and younger, that her age may be 50 years old, but that she looks much younger. But in the midst of so many beautiful words and messages, unanswered questions also crept in: “Why did you leave Toni?” A fan asked him. Besides this consultation, others have arisen: “It is true that you had surgery to look like this. This type of questioning has not been addressed by the Puerto Rican either.

