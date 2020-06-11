The COVID-19 pandemic has brought back to life the Puerto Rican host and actress Adamari López some of the most difficult times in her life: the two terrible health crises that brought her very close to death and that have left her important sequels to her and her family.

“I was in a coma a year and a half ago in conditions very similar to those suffered by COVID patients. I also had a very bad time with my cancer. All this has made me very sensitive and for years has led me to deepen my commitment to causes that benefit well-being, ”López confessed in an interview.

Through her role as host of Un nuevo día, on the Telemundo network, the artist is an important force behind the different initiatives in favor of public health.

Before the coronavirus, he had a greater sensitivity for everything to do with cancer prevention campaigns.

“I feel that since I decided to share the news that I had breast cancer with the public, I became a spokesperson for the fight against this disease,” she said, recalling that March 22, 2005, when she announced it alongside her then-boyfriend and now ex-husband Luis Fonsi.

“I was 33 years old and I think I and the public were convinced at the time that breast cancer was not something young women had to worry about,” she said.

Once recovered, López became one of the most powerful ambassadors in the American Cancer League and her message is precisely focused on starting prevention early.

Year after year, in October, López returned to resume his story, sometimes with the sponsorship of feminine product brands, as an exercise of gratitude, since he is aware that “many cannot tell their story.”

However, in 2017, life had another mess. What started as a cold turned out to be a strong case of influenza, which, by not paying attention to it, became an episode as or more terrifying than the cancer itself.

“I don’t remember most of the things. Partly because of how bad I was and partly because of the type of medicines they gave me. But I know I was in one of those flipped beds like the ones they put on COVID patients. I was like them with assisted breathing. It was a terrible 21 days, “he said.

The adjective, he clarified, he dedicates more to what his family lived, than to his own experience. “For my daughter Alaïa (five years old) the masks were already something known, because no one could approach me without them. My loved ones thought that maybe they should say goodbye to me, “he said.

A FAMILY WITH POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS

Two weeks before Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia, Adamari López shared with the wife of the American actor and producer in Los Angeles. He was quarantined for two weeks, something that immediately put the issue in the foreground of his fans.

For López, there is no greater incentive to help the families of the fatal victims of the coronavirus than to see the eyes of his family.

Her partner, the Spanish choreographer Toni Costa, her brothers and even her mother-in-law were “traumatized by what happened”, and that, she says, “went well”.

“I am very aware of the pandemic, I am taking great care of myself, but I also know that we have to learn to live with this. They get sick if they feel like I can get sick. It is being hard ”, he completed.

For this reason, the presenter agreed to be the spokesperson for the Brave of Heart Fund, the fund of the insurance companies Cigna and New York Life, which offer financial support of between $ 15,000 and $ 60,000 to the families of health workers who died during the fight against COVID-19.

“I know this is not going to pay your loved one back, but we hope it will ease some of the stress of money. Psychological help is also offered and there are other initiatives to assist them, “he said.

For López, this is a complement to the work he has been carrying out in Un nuevo día, since in the United States the media for the community have become a crucial source of information in Spanish about the pandemic, given the lack of official materials in your language.