Adamari López reveals which are the massages that are helping her to: “Don’t hang anything on her”



Adamari López reveals which are the massages that are helping her “Do not hang anything” while she continues to lose weight.

Photo: Sergi Alexander. / Getty Images

The host of the show Telemundo, Today, Adamari Lopez, He has continued losing a lot of weight and receiving hundreds of compliments for the same. So she decided to help her followers and revealed to them what massages she is doing and they are helping her so that “The skin sticks to her body and nothing hangs on her.” From the massage table he recorded a video for his followers and explained everything that they have contributed to making his body look more and more radiant while he continues to lose weight.

It’s about the lymphatic drains. These same, through pressure on the skin and radiofrequency, cause the body itself to expel the extra liquid and the skin is not hanging but is pressed to the same figure. Adamari assured that she is doing a lot of exercise, but that these massages that are done on her thighs, back and abdomen move her fat while shaping her body.

“Shorty”Ensures that this way one is losing weight in a more beautiful and uniform way. He showed part of the process very carefully, since he was obviously in minor cloth. He assured that another area that has worked a lot with these massages is the area of ​​the arms and of course, one of the attractions that most compliment the Puerto Rican, the buttocks.

“Hello Hello my beautiful people! I share with you the massages that I am doing to tone my body while I continue to lose weight in a healthy way. I explain them about these radiofrequency massages that really work ”, was part of the message with which the television host accompanied her publication in Facebook (click here)

“Beautiful that transparent soul that you have, whatever you never cared about a physique because you carry the most beautiful thing in a being within you. Congratulations for your effort ”,“ I congratulate you Ada because I also set myself in a challenge to lose weight and I achieved it, thanks for being an example ”,“ Hello, I am also undergoing a treatment and they are excellent and I stopped carbohydrates I have changed my diet and I feel very good …… I said if Ada can, I can ”, were part of the motivating messages that Adamari received.

Just a few days ago They had even hit her with the bucket for not having hit the looks she used during the past week and among the strong criticism she received they called her: “Old” and “Malpeinada”. The good news is that clothes can always be changed. As for her body, there is no doubt that Adamari took a 180 degree turn and is serving as inspiration for many other people who, like her, have suffered from the dreaded overweight.

