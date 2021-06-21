Adamari López remembers her father’s funny anecdote: “He took me to school in a hearse”

Putting aside all the scandal and controversy over their separation from Toni Costa, Adamari López wanted to remember in this Father’s day to yours, the lord Luis Lopez. For this reason, the host of “Today“On the show’s Instagram account, one of the the cutest and funniest anecdotes she lived when she was little in a hearse next to the most important man in her life, as she has said on previous occasions.

Adamari López’s father had a very particular family business That is why he confessed: “He was the one who took me to school. I have very beautiful memories of that though He did it in a hearse. My dad had a funeral home and he always took me either in a van with a speakerphone that announced the person who had died and I was doing it in the morning when he took me to school… ”Said the Telemundo host.

Also he remembered that his father He was the one who made her the bottle in the morning and until her last years of life, he called her every day at four in the morning to see if she was already awake and ready to go to the television program. These are precisely the same customs that his former Toni Costa has with their daughter, Alaïa Costa.

Precisely, for being the Father’s day, Adamari He sent a message to Toni Costa and put aside their differences. “Thank you for giving me the best gift in this life and for giving our Alaïa so much love. Happy Father’s Day Toni “, wrote” La Chaparrita “in one of his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Toni and Alaïa are on Spanish soil, the Puerto Rican has continued with her exercise routine, went shopping and also made a babyshower for Alaïa’s nanny, who has given her a hand all these years in raising and caring of the little one. This makes very clear the humility and good heart that Adamari has.

Right under the Father’s day, Toni Costa was on the cover of Siempre Mujer magazine next to Alaïa and made it very clear that she does not need Adamari’s fame.

In fact, the Spanish dancer has been working harder than ever. He himself was in California as soon as it was known about the separation and his schedule of Zumba events is full for the next few weeks after he returns from Spain. Even there he will teach some classes.