Adamari López reacts to Toni Costa’s new look change: “It’s as if she had a new husband”

For several months we have seen Adamari Lopez, conductor of Today, increasingly beautiful, slim and very smiling. However, she is not the only one at home that has become prettier. Her husband, Toni Costa, has followed the steps. It turns out that he had undergone a treatment a few weeks ago, in which they covered a scar on his head with a little ink, remember that it is very strange that hair comes out where there is a scar. Said treatment was not completed, as it is done in several sessions, so he decided to finish it.

When he got home he found the spoiled of Telemundo getting ready for some pictures and complimenting the new look on Toni. “He shaved his hair and I feel like he looks so handsome. It’s like I have a new husband. “, He said “Shorty” to what the father of Alaïa answered with the question: “How should I take that?” and the presenter, in the midst of a tremendous fit of laughter, said that “… Which is like having him in many versions …”.

Despite having been in the eye of the hurricane a few months ago due to an alleged crisis in the coupleThe truth is that they both continue to turn a deaf ear to that. What’s more, we see them having more fun, teasing each other and laughing out loud most of the time.

Also, they feel very lucky to stick together even though life has tripped them up a few times. With her little girl AlaïaThey have become a benchmark for all Hispanic families who follow, admire and above all who take them into account as a model. So Adamari not only does he enjoy a good family circle, which he has built based on love and respectBut now she has a husband with a new image and much more handsome.

