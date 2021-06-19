Adamari López organizes her closet and gets rid of most of her pants, because they no longer fit her

Adamari Lopez You’re tidying your home, doing an extensive cleaning and organizing process, and now it’s your closet’s turn. Which he showed through Facebook. But the tour became intimate and fun when the Puerto Rican revealed that much of her clothes no longer fit, especially long pants and shorts. Some of these even slide down the figure, even with the clasp or zipper closed.

There is no doubt that Adamari has managed to lose weight and that 2021 has been the year of change, because even though he is not going through his best moment with Toni Costa, it is also true, as he recently declared, that both are working on this. Moreover, it seems that there is a possibility that reconciliation will take place in Spain and there are those who believe that they could even get married there.

But continuing with the theme of clothing, Adamari said she was very proud of how much she has achieved on a physical level. This led her to behave a bit in the style of Carolina Sandoval, and it is that she has taken off her shorts in the middle of the video and in front of her fans on Facebook.

Be careful that the clothes that no longer fit, according to Adamari, will be donated to all those who need them, because they are in very good condition. He assured that he will continue to eat and exercise to stay healthy. He said that now he seeks to be well emotionally, physically and mentally.

