Adamari López opens her heart about her past with Luis Fonsi: “I didn’t get married to get divorced”



Adamari López.

Photo: Larry Marano. / Getty Images

Adamari Lopez has granted an interview to Viviana Gibelli with her he opened his heart and talked about his divorce with Luis Fonsi. The actress and television host recalls that the end of her marriage was the time when she felt the most stagnant. Adamari’s words have been clear: “I did not get married to get divorced.”

The Telemundo star recalled experiencing rejection during her cancer recovery process. She had been free of the disease for two years when this happened, when she no longer had the same relationship with her husband. The actress highlights that she saw the other side of her relationship with the singer. Because up to that point he had been the person who had always been there, the one who helped her get ahead during her battle with the disease.

By then she found many motivations to get ahead. “When I got sick, even though I felt distressed and it was a very hard process, I had so many motivations to get ahead, to find ways of wanting to live and recover from the illness that made me constantly move. I also had the love of my family, I had the love of the man I loved, I had the motivation that later I wanted to be a mother, that I was going to get married, to do new projects. There was a movement within the difficulty that I was experiencing ”, explained Adamari, for this reason she admits that she was not prepared for what was coming next.

“I do not think I noticed”, Adamari says when asked if she noticed that her relationship with Luis Fonsi was going through real problems. That is why he emphasizes that when he married he did not do so taking into account that in the future there was the possibility of divorcing.

“Suddenly the plans that I had for my life were stopped, as if they had put a wall in front of me”, reflected Adamari, who assures that at that moment he did not know what to do to overcome it, he did not know how to tear down that wall or that wall.

