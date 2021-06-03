Adamari López no longer wears Toni Costa’s engagement ring

It seems that the separation is final. Toni Costa and Adamari López announced their separation last week. Today the fans realize that the Hoy Día presenter has stopped wearing the engagement ring that Toni gave her, as a wedding promise. Days ago Toni’s message was more hopeful, since she assured that the separation was temporary.

The comments about the engagement ring began with this image: “Like if you came to zoom in on the hand to see if it loads the ring 💍 !!! 😂😂😂 ”. And they continued to stand out like this: “I already took off the 💍 😮”.

To this day many things have been said. It is even rumored that there is another man, but not in Adamari’s life, but in Toni’s. Nothing has been confirmed, at least not that gossip. But what seems totally true is that the separation does not seem to be fixable. Especially due to the absence of the ring, now many fans have given up hope of reconciliation.

The public, in addition to noticing that the driver no longer wears an engagement ring, continues to admire how much she has lost weight. They even affirm that if this is the result of a gastric operation they do not care, since the effect on her is wonderful and they continue to admire her and wish her the best. “May God bless you today, tomorrow and always bless”, “Hey Adamari, transform you now, you have the body and face of when you worked on the novel so beautiful”, “The way it is going down, that is not diet or exercises, that is ball or bariatric, I’m very happy for her, she looks beautiful ”,“ Adamari, we are very strong with you, your world continues, do not stop whatever the reason for your separation, forward your daughter awaits you and a bright future, many blessings and good vibes ”.

But there are also some who believe that her separation did not matter to her, especially because day by day she looks more beautiful and thin: “Now that she has separated, she is putting on makeup and is getting thinner. She does not care about her separation at all.”

In Gossip No Like they say that Adamari López could have to keep Toni Costa

Maluma does not forget Kim Kardashian and has sent her a gift so that she always has him in mind