Adamari López meets Alaïa in Spain

No matter what rumors there are about her or the personal problems she faces, in Adamari López’s heart the priority is and will always be her daughter Alaïa. A few days ago the television presenter announced that she would take a well-deserved vacation from her work in Hoy Día to spend a few days with her family. However, he did not share details of the trip or his arrival at the destination he had chosen to spend the days off, but he did share a cute postcard of mother and daughter together again.

© @ adamarilopezAdamari López and Alaïa met on their vacation in Valencia, Spain

With a beautiful photo of both, mother and daughter showed how happy they are away from everything. Although they are together, it is unknown if Ada is staying with Toni’s family or if she opted for a separate place that allows her to be close to her little girl.

© @ adamarilopezAdamari López announced her vacation a few days ago

“Hello, hello, my beautiful people. Here sending them many kisses and telling them that today I am going on a trip. I’m going on vacation and I’m super happy, ”she announced in a story on her Instagram last Wednesday. And after days without any clue, he finally revealed that he was with his daughter in Spain.