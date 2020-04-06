Adamari López.

Photo:

Telemundo / Courtesy

¿Adamari López again quarantined? It was what many asked when they saw him this morning in ‘A new day’ driving from home.

Beautiful, every day thinner, healthier and with her unique smile, Adamari made the show in the mornings of Telemundo from your home that you share with your partner, Toni Costa, And your daughter, Alaïa. This time the reasons were not a new quarantine or a possible spread of coronavirus, but prevention.

Yes, the same measure that all live shows are taking, to respect the social distance between people, which is why they divide the team into work groups for weeks.

This was confirmed by Telemundo in an e-mail that says the following: “The Adamari thing is part of the rotation of all the talents, and the initiative to take care of ourselves and stay at home”.

Another talent who was also from home was Erika Csiszer, who gave the information on networks and entertainment together with Chiqui Baby, who does have this week to be in the studio with Rashel Diaz Y Héctor Sandarti.

.