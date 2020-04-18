Adamari López not only looks slimmer, the Un Nuevo Día star also looks sexier

This week the Un Nuevo Día audience rejected Adamari López for a red and white outfit, since this, according to Instagram users, did not favor him at all.

Dissatisfaction with the white pants of Adamari López in A New Day

The fans returned to call attention to the image consultants of the Puerto Rican and asked that they please dress her better to appear on television.

After the rejection of his white pants, Adamari now burns in the net with another pair, but this time in black.

The success of this garment lies not only in the color, but in the fact that the pants also fit, that is to say, glued to the figure. Now that the driver has lost weight, her followers do not want her to wear clothes that generate more volume and hide her figure, on the contrary. It seems that the more beautiful they see it, the more motivated they are for its achievement.

View this post on Instagram As always @adamarilopez spreading joy with that smile 🥰❤️ #UnNuevoDia #NoEstasSolo A post shared by Un Nuevo Día (@unnuevodia) on Apr 17, 2020 at 5:07 am PDT

View this post on Instagram GOOD MORNING! ☀️☀️☀️ We wish you have a spectacular, happy and happy Friday 🥰❤️We are waiting for you at @unnuevodia! @adamarilopez @hectorsandarti @rasheldiaz A post shared by Un Nuevo Día (@unnuevodia) on Apr 17, 2020 at 4:16 am PDT

