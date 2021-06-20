Adamari López leaves differences aside and sends a message to Toni Costa for Father’s Day

In the midst of all the tell and go between Toni Costa and the host of A New Day, Adamari López, this last He has put the differences aside and has sent a message full of respect and affection to the father of his daughter Alaïa for him Father’s day. “Thank you for giving me the best gift in this life and for giving our Alaïa so much love. Happy Father’s Day Toni “, wrote the Puerto Rican in one of her stories from Instagram.

There is no doubt that time is doing its thing and the differences they are passing to one side of both. Just on a day like today Father’s day, is a good opportunity for both Adamari López as Toni Costa, they can show that they are united by love towards the most important thing in their lives, his daughter Alaïa. Therefore, Adamari took this opportunity to show that you can be separate and have respect for that person with whom you became family.

One more time “La Chaparrita” from Telemundo gives a master class of respect and education. Although rumors about a possible reconciliation are in the fore, it was she who took the first step to, whether they are together or not, let the world know that they, as Alaïa’s parents, will respect each other.

Meanwhile, Toni Costa is still on Spanish soil surrounded by the warmth of his family and Alaïa enjoying one world and part of the other with his cousin Noe. Just a few days ago I faced the journalist Javier Ceriani, denying many of the things that have been said and affirmed about him in Gossip No Like, such as his sexuality and rumors of infidelity. He assured that everything is a lie and told Ceriani that he did not have a single proof of what he says.

Just a few days ago Toni Costa was the cover of the magazine “Siempre Mujer” with her little Alaïa and she proved to have her own fame. In all these years he has carved his way into the entertainment industry being one of the stars of Mira Quien Baila on Univision and he has also become an influencer on social networks. Each publication with Alaïa captivates a crowd and brings many smiles to another.

As for Adamari, your words of love for Father’s Day they weren’t just for Toni. The Puerto Rican also sent a heartfelt message of affection to heaven for her father. “I love you daddy, kisses to heaven… Happy Father’s Day !!!

#papiyyo #DonLuisLopezyAdamari #daughter # papa #love # teextraño #felizdiadelospadres “, were the words of” La Chaparrita “for the man who gave him life.