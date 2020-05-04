.

The talented Adamari López surprised all her followers by announcing the premiere of her official channel on the YouTube platform. The host of “A New Day” joins the long list of celebrities who have decided to venture with a new project on digital platforms to have a much more intimate and fun connection with their millions of fans around the world.

“Hello, my beautiful people … I want to welcome you to my official YouTube channel. A space for us to continue connecting with this wonderful virtual family that grows more every day. We are going to open my channel dancing with Toni, remembering the way we met, “López said in the text of his first video on YouTube.

In the video, the Puerto Rican star appears in the company of his romantic partner, the Spanish dancer Toni Costa, who performed a wonderful dance dynamic to dance the love of his life. The clip that premiered on May 1, May, has more than 45,000 views and around 1,600 “likes” by fans of the couple.

WE INAUGURATE MY YOUTUBE DANCING WITH TONI💃🕺🏻Hello, my beautiful people… I want to welcome you to my official YouTube channel. A space for us to continue connecting with this wonderful virtual family that grows more every day. We are going to open my channel dancing with Toni, remembering the way we met. 💃🕺🏻 #AdamariLopez #ToniCosta # ClasesdeBaile2020-05-01T19: 57: 16.000Z

Adamari López is sincere with her followers on YouTube

Through her first video on YouTube, an Adamari López completely natural without a drop of makeup, she was very sincere to ensure that she is trying to “keep fit” and take dance classes with her partner, Toni Costa, in the middle of confinement by COVID-19:

“We met dancing, I love to see him dance, it excites me every time I’m around him dancing. And the idea would be for you to teach me as a choreography, ”said López in the first video fragment.

Under Costa’s rigorous supervision, the charismatic Puerto Rican presenter showed her talent for dancing to the rhythm of a melodious song that was composed by the Spanish dancer himself in collaboration with talented musicians.

The love story of Toni Costa and Adamari López began in 2011 on the dance floor of “Mira qué Baila”, the famous dance competition of the Univision television network. The couple has established a wonderful love relationship since then and are the parents of a girl in common, little Alaïa, who was born on March 4, 2015.

ALSO READ: Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser announce their engagement: When is the wedding?

ALSO READ: Does Chiquinquirá Delgado propose to Jorge Ramos?

.