Adamari López is silent mouths looking slimmer than ever The presenter appeared in a super low-cut mini dress that showed her front attributes Her followers did not contain the rain of flattery for her look of the day

With a super low-cut mini dress that reveals her front attributes, Adamari López keeps her mouths looking slimmer than ever.

The presenter of A New Day appeared with a look that left everyone commenting, as she wore a white crossover dress that left a suggestive and deep neckline.

The outfit not only allowed him to show off his front attributes, but also his shapely legs.

In addition, he wore a black belt that fitted his figure and let him proudly display the pounds he has lost.

“BEAUTIFUL! 💛 Our @adamarilopez starts the week full of love to give away in #UnNuevoDia ”, said the program’s Instagram account along with the photo.

The comments of affection from his followers were immediate, but what stood out the most was how thin he looked.

“As you have come down, always cute”, “Ada you see that you are doing exercises you look slimmer”, “She is beautiful, how you have lost weight, so you look more beautiful for health …”, “Wow, cute and skinny very beautiful Amen, ”stressed his fans.

While Marcelo Franco simply enjoyed the beauty of the presenter: “” Waooo waooo, what a wonderful day to see this beauty, the joy of the program, a true beauty, thanks for the existence of these beautiful people, hugs my cute little jacket. “

“Precious”, “Always spectacular dtb”, “Beautiful”, “Mamacita”, “Beautiful as always”, “Divine beautiful God keep protecting you”, “Beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “She is precious”, “Beautiful and cheerful as always ”,“ How pretty she looks very well… blessings beauty… ”were some of the compliments for Adamari López.

Others added: “What a beautiful lady, very pretty”, “The most beautiful thing that can exist!”, “Ulala, that Adamari is staying in the movie”

Many of her fans highlighted the naturalness of her beauty and her spontaneity.

Like Nancy Salazar, who wrote to her: “Adamari is very pretty without needing to retouch her photos.”

“She doesn’t need a lot of outfit to look beautiful and elegant. I am very pleased to see her as she appeared today in the program “,” It IS THAT she is so beautiful; its beauty is natural. God bless you. ”, They supported.

Although Mary Carmen commented; “Beautiful !!!! Your look will be beautiful. So you are beautiful. ” and Ana María supported him saying: “CONGRATULATIONS, YOUR ATTENTION IS PERFECT FOR YOU. GO ON, ”there were some people who disagreed.

“… THE BELT DOES NOT FIT HIS SHOES. SHE LOOKS GOOD WITH THE DRESS. ”,“ That dress is ugly ”,“ It should change [email protected] it is always the same it is very beautiful but a change would be good “,” Bella .. ?? It seems one was wrongly tied .. !! “,” Ugly dress, “said the less delighted.

Do you think Adamari López looks slimmer in this super low-cut white dress?