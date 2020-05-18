The Puerto Rican actress and host does the unthinkable Adamari López causes the jealousy of her partner, Toni Costa The beautiful presenter spoke by videoconference with the actor Dwaynne Johnson ‘The Rock’

Not who would have imagined it, but Adamari López caused the jealousy of her partner, the Spanish choreographer Toni Costa, after the Puerto Rican actress and host spoke by videoconference with the actor Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’.

It was through her stories on her official Instagram account that Adamari López shared this unforgettable moment.

Before, it should be noted that the Puerto Rican actress and host had shared that she would start the celebrations for her birthday from this weekend, since she meets on Monday, May 18, in addition to participating in an unprecedented event:

“I want to celebrate, but nothing more and nothing less, than learning and enjoying with my beloved Oprah (Winfrey) who will be offering virtual workshops of 90 minutes for 4 weekends starting this Saturday, so we hope that you will join us. They call Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward Live Virtual Experience. “

Adamari López commented that in these workshops ideas and opportunities will be discovered “to be able to stay focused on the importance of taking care of our life, our health, especially in these times that we are living”.

Already in these workshops, the Puerto Rican actress and host, who was married to singer Luis Fonsi, had the opportunity to talk with actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, and just then, her partner, Spanish choreographer Toni Costa, who said: “I arrive calmly and suddenly I see my wife speaking on Zoom with this little thing, how is it going to be?”

Although she did not grow older, the jealousy that Adamari López aroused in her partner, Toni Costa, caught the reaction of the Spanish choreographer, who after learning that this was all part of Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward Live Virtual workshop Experience only managed to say: “Yes, yes, of course”, which caused a singular smile on his girlfriend.

Adamari López Toni Costa The Rock. And after this misunderstanding, which was resolved in the best way, the couple formed by Adamari López and Toni Costa began with the celebrations for the birthday of the Puerto Rican actress and host.

Again, through his stories on his official Instagram account, Adamari López shared some gifts that he began to receive, from Puerto Rican products that he “loves” to celebrate the month of mothers, and of course, his birthday.

Also, together with his partner, the Spanish choreographer received a person who gave them another package, now of Hawaiian food.

Of the most happy, Adamari López showed the beautiful flower arrangements made with orchids that she received for her birthday, but what caught the most attention in these stories, is that as a family they enjoyed an afternoon at sea on a boat.

The Puerto Rican actress and host surprised her followers as she rarely does, revealing herself in a swimsuit that revealed her prominent breasts.

