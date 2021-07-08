Adamari López is honest and reveals who she slept with on her vacation in Europe with Toni Costa



Adamari López.

Photo: Hoy Día / Courtesy

Through Facebook Adamari López shared with her followers how her vacations in Spain and Italy were. The Hoy Día host revealed that during her walks she separated from the cell phone because she did not want to be aware of anything other than living and experiencing everything that surrounded her and that is that she assures that she needed this rest.

He asserted that this was the first time that he actually lived separated for a few days from his daughter Alaïa. Since the girl traveled to Spain days before with Toni Costa. However, this fact kept her calm, since she knew she was in good hands. He revealed that once he arrived in Spain and saw his daughter, the first thing they did was hug.

She explained in this video that during these holidays she slept with her little girl in her arms, who apparently after the brief separation also had the feeling of wanting to be closer to her mother. The Telemundo star said that during the coming days he will continue to share more images and videos of his walks, since she also recorded much of what she lived, only that unlike Toni Costa, she did not keep sharing it on social networks.

Along with the publication on Facebook, Adamari left the following message for his fans: “Hello my beautiful people, back home from a family vacation in Spain and Italy. The truth is that I needed them, we had beautiful days and Alaïa was the one who enjoyed the most. I am going to collect some moments and I show you to know these incredible places. I love”.

