Adamari López impresses with a sexy long dress, full of transparencies

Adamari López celebrates her 50th birthday today. And it does so full of energy, health and beauty. Especially because in 2021, totally devoted to healthy eating and constant exercise, she has managed to obtain the figure she expected. Her fans celebrate her weight loss and encourage her to keep going.

The beauty and charisma of the host led her to be on the cover of People en Español magazine, as one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry along with Dayanara Torres, Carmen Villalobos and Ana Patricia Gámez. For this, he carried out a photography session, whose images seem to have already started to go viral on social networks. In one of them she appears wearing a shiny metallic gray dress loaded with transparencies from head to toe. The daring ensemble makes her look seemingly without underwear under the design.

For the cover he posed with a shorter one, also with transparencies. But this design highlights the fact that it exposed the driver’s legs, which are often highly appreciated by her fans. Both she and Andrea Legarreta are usually famous for the beauty of their legs.

On how she currently feels about her life, Adamari López told People: “This is a moment when I am more ready than ever to continue living and loving myself.” As a birthday celebration, Ada says that today what she is interested in is: “Simply… enjoy this new return to the sun with my daughter and the people who love me”.

