Adamari López has lowered her shorts in the middle of the video to show her new figure

Adamari López is happy, proud and the fact is that with each passing day her body is exhibiting impressive changes. The exercise and healthy diet under which he has proposed to live is paying him important results. So much so that much of his wardrobe no longer fits him. Long pants, shorts, T-shirts, skirts, dresses, etc., almost everything is extremely large now.

Through Facebook Adamari showed how big his pants are now. And to show how much he has lost weight he did something in the style of Carolina Sandoval and the shorts have been lowered in the middle of the video. Thus he made it clear that he does not even need to unbutton the garment so that it slides from his waist, passing through his hips until he reaches the floor.

In the video he assured that all these changes are allowing him not only to have a healthy body, but also be well, full and happy on an emotional and sentimental level. He made it clear that now what is most abundant in his closet is sportswear and tennis shoes because it was all exercise. At the same time, he asserted that the clothes that he is now taking out of his closet will be donated, because they were all in good condition and he promised to show his fans how his “walking closet” would look once he took out everything that no longer fits him.

Here the video:

