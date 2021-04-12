Adamari López had cellulite in the middle of her legs



Adamari López’s dress makes a bad move and you can see cellulite.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Shorty” from Telemundo, Adamari Lopez, has been highly applauded by fans, celebrities and everyone who has seen her lately with her obvious weight loss. Much has been the effort that the Puerto Rican has put in to lose those extra pounds and get to have the figure that we see today. Without a doubt, the difference is obvious and the perseverance is applauded.

This has made Adamari feel much more secure and take risks with outfits that we had not seen for a long time. Very short skirts and dresses, necklines and even colors and patterns that she left behind some time ago. However, the purple dress she wore recently made a bad move on her. As it was so short, it rose a little more than normal, thus revealing the cellulite in the middle of her legs. Attribute that they praise him almost daily.

Of course this is not a major problem for the driver of “Today”. She herself has been seen training, very sweaty and even when all that physical effort was difficult to carry out. Also, who hasn’t hit it off with a skirt from time to time? This is not to mention that almost 80 percent of women worldwide suffer from the much feared and hated by all orange peel skin.

Definitely, Adamari Lopez She is a woman like many who, not because she is famous, is exempt from all “evils”, especially in terms of aesthetics, that most of them suffer. This does not change at all how beautiful she looks, much less the hearts that she is breaking daily with her spectacular new figure, humility and sympathy. An integral woman who has known how to leave the name of all Hispanics very high.

