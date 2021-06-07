Adamari López had a boyfriend between Luis Fonsi and Toni Costa who was related to drug trafficking



Adamari López had a boyfriend between Luis Fonsi and Toni Costa, the writer Andrés López López.

Photo: Kaden. / Grosby Group

In the midst of all the media avalanche that the separation of the host of Hoy Día, Adamari López and the Spanish dancer Toni Costa, the ex-partners of both have come to light. Among them, the brief romance with a boyfriend who had “La Chaparrita” between his relationship with Luis Fonsi and before starting the one I would have later with Toni, who ended up becoming the father of his daughter, Alaïa. This boyfriend was linked to drug trafficking.

Its about writer of the book “El Cartel de los Sapos”, Andrés López López, which ended up becoming an excellent television series. In it there is a character called “El Fresa” who happens to belong to a drug cartel in Colombia. That would be in real life Andrés López López himself. He himself wrote the book from prison when He was paying a sentence for his relationship with drug trafficking of his country, specifically the Valle Cartel.

Andrés López López would have collaborated with the North American authorities and that reduced his sentence notoriously. When he was released he resumed his life and it was when he met “La Chaparrita” from Telemundo. She would have divorced the previous year from singer Luis Fonsi. Separation that was widely publicized in the media and very painful for Adamari, as she herself has said repeatedly.

At some point, the magazine “Quien” said that it was the same father of the television presenter and actress, Luis López, who made the love affair between his daughter and the Colombian: “He was courteous and kind, he brought me Mexican music, I enjoyed it, but I didn’t enjoy him because it belonged to drug trafficking and is marked as “toad” (as they call those who betray people).

He also added that at that time he expressed his concern to Adamari about this relationship: “… I have told her, but she always answers that it is not her intention to marry or have relations, or have sexual contact with him… I have called him the attention that even a friendship is not convenient, due to public opinion, “said” Ada’s father at the time.

If there is something that the television host has always expressed, it is the love and care her parents had in raising her and her siblings. He comes from a home with values, where family unity is everything. The same is evident in the education and affection that Adamari gives to her daughter Alaïa. For this reason, it was always believed that the Puerto Rican listened to her father’s advice and left that relationship. The other version that also rang a lot was that Andrés López López was a hummingbird at that time. Still, neither of them ever affirmed or denied the relationship.

Later he entered to participate in “Mira Quien Baila” and there he met Toni Costa. Between rehearsal and rehearsal, lthe couple got involved and in the final tango they kissed And that’s when the love story that lasted 10 years began. Unfortunately, one of the couples most loved by Hispanics recently announced that they had decided to separate. Rumors about the reasons for it have not stopped resounding in the media.

In the same way, Adamari López has not been a famous person who is linked with many couples and has made it clear that she is very stable when in a relationship.