Adamari López: Fifth episode of “La Suerte de Ada”

Telemundo Fifth episode of the telenovela “La Suerte de Ada”, starring Adamari López.

The telenovela “La Suerte de Ada” is at a peak in history after the transmission of the fifth episode that aired on Telemundo screens this Thursday, March 25.

The character of Adamari López in “La Suerte de Ada” has managed to steal the hearts of the Spanish-speaking audience during the scarce six minutes of each episode that are broadcast during a segment of the morning show “Hoy Día” on Telemundo.

Originality, comedy and freshness are three key points in the history of the telenovela “La Suerte de Ada”, a perfect combination that has generated very positive reviews from viewers who tune in to each episode every week.

López is the protagonist of the new Telemundo story that takes as a starting point her incorporation into the line of active workers at “Global Radio Group”, a highly prestigious radio station in California.

Enjoy the fifth episode of the soap opera “La Suerte de Ada”

The Luck of Ada, chapter 5: Rox and Ada talk about men | todayDay | TelemundoOfficial video of todayDay. Rox and Adamari Lopez share their experiences on the air regarding the lack of commitment of men. Although the talk did not start well between them, in the end the radio star opens his heart. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 YouTube: youtube.com/c/HoyDia?sub_confirmation=1 Website: telemundo.com/shows/hoydia Facebook: facebook.com/hoydiatelemundo Twitter: twitter.com/hoydia Instagram: instagram .com / hoydia /… 2021-03-25T16: 00: 11Z

What happened in the fifth episode of La Suerte de Ada?

In the fifth episode of “La Suerte de Ada”, viewers realized that the differences between Rox and Ada were put aside after addressing an important topic of conversation for them, such as analyzing the development of each man.

Adamari López sympathized with Rox by reiterating that she will soon find a good man who loves her for what she is, this after the constant love disappointments that the famous announcer has suffered due to her explosive personality or her physical appearance that in many occasions generates repudiation by some men who focus on the banal.

During a completely live broadcast of Rox’s radio program, López dedicated a powerful reflection to his co-worker where he emphasized that any man should feel proud to go out with her since she is a woman who is characterized by being interesting, intelligent and beautiful.

For her part, Rox said that Adamari López won her heart after being a special guest on her radio show on “Global Radio Group”, so any type of rivalry between them is already part of the past.

Upon hearing the good relationship that Rox and Adamari currently have, Paulina reiterated that now more than ever she will do everything possible to make Vicente give up the idea of ​​having the Puerto Rican actress as one of his talents on the radio station.

Although it is true that López has a great ally such as Rox, the appearance of Paulina will make her arrival at “Global Radio Group” not as pleasant as possible.

When will the sixth episode of “La Suerte de Ada” be broadcast on Telemundo?

The new episode of the telenovela “La Suerte de Ada” is scheduled to be broadcast on the Telemundo show “Hoy Día” next Thursday, April 1.

Each episode of the television production that stars Adamari López lasts six minutes.

The episodes of “La Suerte de Ada” that were already broadcast by Telemundo are currently available on the official YouTube channel of the television network.

