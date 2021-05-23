Adamari López fans defend her with their claws for accusing her of an alleged stomach operation

We have seen a lot of “Shorty” from “TodayLose weight in an impressive way. She herself has shown exercises, massages and healthy eating you continue to get rid of the extra pounds you had. However, the drivers of “Gossip No Like“, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristein, claim that they conducted an investigation and concluded that Adamari López lies. According to them, “La Chaparrita” would have become a bariatric (stomach) operation to reduce the size of it and thus lose weight in an accelerated way. Faced with these remarks, Adamari’s fans came out to defend her even with their claws in the social networks of said program.

According to the drivers, Adamari would have signed a contract with the WW (Weight Watches Loss) organization that he runs Oprah Winfrey to be an ambassador for it. One of the commitments was lose weight and supposedly the driver of Telemundo he would not have achieved his goal. So, according to Ceriani, he had to seek help quickly or he would have problems with the signed contract.

“… His companions saw that, to eat like an elephant, began to take soups ”. Remember that when people undergo a bariatric operation, the first few months should eat very few amounts, slowly and gradually involve solids step by step while the stomach does the healing process. This, according to “Gossip No Like” is what Adamari would have done and that raised the suspicions of many.

But the followers of the Puerto Rican have not remained silent and have responded on the account of Instagram from “Chisme No Like”:

“Do not be ridiculous or that Adamari has gone down so much if she was operated on, she would be very thin and super acinted”, “What a way to express yourself, but when you express yourself you get offended”, “I think this time your tongue went away friend, look I’m a fan of yours but that was unnecessary. Apologize to Adita. This is not how you express yourself from anyone. Greetings to you. God bless you and may you continue to succeed in these programs until today was my last Like ”,“ What a disrespectful way to express yourself about a woman, but if they call your partner or you rudely, it bothers you !! Double standards and impossible hypocrisy !! “,” I do not like that they mess with Adamari is a very beautiful person “,” How DISRESPECTFUL you are Ceriani! You hit me…. I used to like you ”,“ These two tacky things are passed around, offending someone else. That they do not have mirrors in their house to make them look or they are perfect ”,“ What way of expressing a person, be it a woman or a man, but they grasp that they are journalists and they have to have freedom of expression and they think they can say rudeness and expressing oneself in contempt of a person ”and“ Be careful with ranting about women and even less about Adita because we love her very much. Excuse me please “, were part of the messages of the fans of Adamari for the hosts of” Gossip No Like “.

We will have to wait and see if Adamari López grants a right to reply. The truth is that, operated or not, many of the presenter’s followers television and actress They did not like what they said about her in the program Youtube and so i know they let know your drivers.

