Adamari López exposes her body with the before and after her weight loss



Adamari López.

Adamari Lopez is proud of the success achieved. Today’s driver is dedicated to losing weight and in 2021 she is obtaining the desired results. Through Instagram, he exposed his body, with class. The Puerto Rican shared two images where you can see how much she has managed to advance in this crusade.

Ada shows daily videos of her exercise routine. And it is that everything seems to indicate that last year he managed to adapt his body to long sessions to push his body to the limit, and then enter more demanding routines.

About this process, Adamari shared the following: “Celebration Friday and share these photos in which I can notice the physical change since I joined @ww and I follow my green plan in my #myWWplus app. Happy, full and focused on moving forward with all of you! #WWAmbassador #WellnessThatWorks #ww ”.

Toni Costa could only congratulate her and for this he also did so at a public level commenting on his wife’s publication: “Total admiration”, the Spanish wrote. Lili Estefan, Chiquibaby and Paulina Sodi among others have also reacted to these words from Ada and of course they have congratulated her on her achievement and it is that physically the change is really evident.

In the past, it must be remembered that Adamari, despite being one of Telemundo’s most beloved conductors, has also been the victim of severe attacks on her because of her physical appearance.

Going further, the fans or haters even attack her clothes, the way she dressed for the Un Nuevo Día program made some ask for the dismissal of the wardrobe team that attended the Puerto Rican. That’s how fierce Ada’s followers are. Who are now more pleased. Although there are still some who apparently continue to criticize for criticizing.

This past week some of these haters did their thing and even said that the new image of Adamari shows her in “the bones”. This is a total exaggeration, because López is thin, but it is not so bad. While others say that his wardrobe leaves much to be desired again. This is more of a personal appreciation, because most of the comments the show receives regarding Adamari’s new wardrobe are more considerate and are also pleased with her.

The host, on the other hand, also celebrated a couple of days ago to be the cover of People en Español magazine with Ana Patricia Gámez, Carmen Villalobos and Dayanara Torres for the edition of the most Beautiful.

