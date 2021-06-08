Adamari López does not lose her smile, in the midst of so much drama due to her separation with Toni Costa

“We see faces, we do not know hearts,” says an old and fierce saying. And this could apply to Adamari Lopez, who seems to have not lost his smile in the midst of all the drama that he lives, after his separation with Toni Costa. And one thing is for sure, since the Puerto Rican announced this fact there has not been a day of peace in her life, and it is that in which the media do not stop talking about her and Toni. The speculations of why they are no longer together do not stop.

Many things are said about Toni. Rumors of infidelity have emerged through various means. It is even said that there is another man in her life. At the time, many haters began to emerge attacking the Puerto Rican on Hoy Día’s Instagram, since they felt that they were exposing their image too much here. Making some feel tired of it and even accuse her of always wanting to look like the victim. In the midst of all this, the figure of Toni Costa, who before the attacks used to stand up for his daughter’s mother, no longer emerged.

However, Adamari maintains the bearing, the temper, the image. If that is the case, she even looks more beautiful, according to her fans. Slimmer, younger, more smiling, more beautiful and better dressed. As a mother it is clear that it is necessary for her to look good so that Alaïa does not see her mother down. This is what she and Toni try to avoid, as parents are adamant that the most important thing is the emotional health of their daughter.

Today through Today’s Instagram you can see this, Adamari indeed looks radiant. But many are the artists who have counted since on many occasions they had to smile hiding a great pain.

At the moment it is clear that Adamari López today enjoys what her fans call a “better image”. Because the Puerto Rican has always been beautiful, but haters always attack her for her weight and for the costumes she used to wear on the now-defunct program “Un Nuevo Día.” Today, this is past.

Today it is more common for the ex of Toni Costa to receive these comments: “I loved that dress,” beautiful beauty. ” I want one like that. You look super, super cute ”,“ Ada is more beautiful every day ”,“ Beautiful !!!, .. I love her charisma and I think you have an inspiring angel ”,“ How beautiful! May God enlighten your days ”.

