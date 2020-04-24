“La chaparrita de Telemundo” fans are not pleased with the new outfit of the host

Adamari López arrived at the Un Nuevo Día program in a casual outfit consisting of: white shirt and blue jeans. The combination as such is not bad, on the contrary it is one of the most common and causal for both men and women. However, fans of the Puerto Rican were not pleased, particularly with the shirt.

Now that Adamari is slimmer, the design of this white garment seems not to do it justice. Especially since the sight generates more volume, and it seems to have recovered all the pounds that until this week had lost.

Another detail that the followers of this one have not missed is the makeup.

In the photograph exposed by A New Day on Instagram, Chiquibaby also appears, who makes use of the same combination, only that his shirt has light blue lines on the diagonal, which further stylizes his slender figure. In addition, the makeup of both drivers contrasts greatly between the two. Since in comparison, Adamari’s is very natural, which is not negative, it is a trend in many celebrities and influencers, but fans are not entirely convinced.

Here are some comments from the public on Instagram.

yrismares: A curiosity AdAdita’s almost zero makeup this week is for some reason? The difference with the beautiful and notorious makeup of Chiquibaby is more than evident, Ada seems to have been without makeup for days, so I am curious about the difference because even Rashel looks natural makeup but notoriously beautiful for TV. It is not in the spirit of criticism just curiosity because I have seen it more and more often Thank you.

ggsvvhmb: Ada looks good … but the blouse does not fit.

lapoderosa_taveras: I think they hate Adamaris, 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ such a beautiful woman but the clothes are critical !!

emmaojedagarcia: Can someone answer me the wardrobe is chosen by the presenters oh the @ program tells them to put on ??!

emmaojedagarcia: The blouses of the two are pathetic, remember that they are presenters and many people see them. I invite you to see the Colombian presenters are impeccable.

It should be noted that lighting may not have favored Adamari’s makeup, since in recent months the Puerto Rican has used this style on several occasions.

Here we share a tutorial on natural makeup, for all those who are attracted by this preference of “the short of Telemundo”.

