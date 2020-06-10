Video of Adamari López, who speaks after her divorce with Luis Fonsi, reappears In the interview, the host of Un Nuevo Día says that even her ex-mother-in-law gave her support The audiovisual material has caused a stir in the middle of the coronavirus in the world

Video of an interview with the host of Un Nuevo Día, Adamari López, resurfaces, in which she reappeared after her divorce with Luis Fonsi and gave a tremendous lesson that even her ex-mother-in-law gave her support.

The video is on YouTube that was published 9 years ago on Escándalo TV and to date has more than two thousand likes, and almost 230 thousand views.

Adamari López is currently married to the choreographer Toni Costa and with whom he has a daughter, while the singer Luis Fonsi is also already married to Agueda López.

But this video has resurfaced in the middle of the coronavirus season, in which the host of Un nuevo Día explained what happened after her divorce with the famous interpreter.

“Right now what I want is not to think about anything, to be happy, to enjoy, to go out to eat delicious, to be taken to the movies, to bowling, to have fun, invitations, call me,” he said in the interview he gave after attending the opening. from a store in Miami.

This arose practically after the divorce that occurred with his now ex-husband, singer Luis Fonsi, and although he seemed happy, he left see a feeling of nostalgia.

Then the presenter of the morning program reiterated that she was willing to meet more people and go out to have fun, so she invited the men to invite her.

“Everyone, everyone, come, help me, love me, I think that at the appropriate time I should behave in the appropriate way as the married lady that I was, that’s how I behaved, now I am a single woman, enjoying life, trying to share with the people and smiling because there are many reasons why to smile ”.

After this statement Adamari López did not hide some details of her divorce, but made it clear that there would always be a love between her and Luis Fonsi.

“We are always going to get along, I think there is a beautiful relationship, which will never end, so we stayed with that,” said the short girl in the interview.

In the video of the interview it was possible to see the singer’s mother, as well as other relatives of him who accompanied Adamari.

In a verbatim way, the ex-mother-in-law of Adamari López spoke about her, the divorce and the support she gave her at those moments: “Of course, Adamari is and will continue to be like my daughter, we have a tremendous relationship, we communicate almost every day, I am here at her invitation and it will be like that, she continues visiting my house as if it were hers ”.

About the writer Andrés López, the short girl said: “We are sharing that it is not unknown at all, but it is only a friendship, we continue to know each other, we continue to enjoy together and what happens later we do not know.”