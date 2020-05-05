Manny Manuel, Yolandita Monge, Zuleyka Rivera, María Celeste Arrarás, are some of those who also joined the emotional video

Singers, actors, former beauty queens and other beloved figures from the world of entertainment in Puerto Rico joined forces to interpret a version of the song “Preciosa” from social isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Melina León, Chucho Avellanet, Giselle, Manny Manuel, Yolandita, Dayanara Torres, Zuleyka Rivera, Braulio Castillo, son, Karla Monroig, Ana Isabelle, Michael Stuart, Denise Quiñones, Danny Rivera and Yaire are some of the voices that intone the written theme by Rafael Hernández and considered a hymn of love towards Puerto Rico.

The video was a gift from presenter and broadcaster Gricel Mamery, who sent a message as a prelude.

“How about friends, I am here just like you staying at home. This is how we take care of each other. We are already in more than a month of quarantine due to the pandemic. And not only this, we have been hit hard and followed, from hurricanes to earthquakes. But we have been strong. Here I leave you a beautiful gift with the help of people you love very much“He stated prior to presenting his collaborators.

“It is less time to meet again. On your roads, on your beaches, on your coasts ”, is the message that once the interpretation was finished, María Celeste Arrarás, Adamari López and Amaury Nolasco sent.

“Because together, we have never lost,” said Vico C. “But together we are invincible,” said actress Cordelia González.

Julián Gil, Jhonny Lozada, José Juan Barea are other faces that appear in the publication.

The video contains images of landscapes of the island and of health workers and essential services, as a tribute and thanks for the work they have done during the public health emergency that affects Puerto Rico and the world.

“Puerto Rico, I love you”, end up saying several artists from their respective homes in different parts of the world where they are kept in isolation.

.