Adamari López confirms her separation from Toni Costa

After 10 years together, Adamari Lopez Y Toni Costa They have separated, as revealed by the television host through Hoy Día (Telemundo). Previously, the presenter had shared with Mandy fridmann, from the newspaper La Opinion, who was going through the breakdown of his relationship with the father of his daughter Alaïa. This heartbreaking confession comes after weeks of rumors about a distance between the two, so to clarify her sentimental situation, ‘Ada’ broke the silence and confirmed that it was she who decided to end the relationship with her daughter’s father. “I have made the determination to separate from Toni,” shared the driver.

© @ hoydiaAdamari López announced their separation in Hoy Día

Before the cameras of the morning that she conducts, ‘La Chaparrita de Oro’ spoke about the delicate situation that she and Toni are experiencing, since the priority of both is that Alaïa, six years old, is well and that she understands that, despite the fact that her parents are no longer together, they will always love her.

“I have decided to do this precisely because it is a difficult topic to talk about and because of the respect that I have for Alaïa and that relationship of parents that will unite us forever, I prefer and want you who are my family today, I want you to know that my decision has been one that I have thought and analyzed and within this approach of taking care of myself and valuing myself, because I have found the importance of putting the welfare of my family first and this is the decision I have made, “he said. ‘Ada’ with a broken voice to her colleague, Stephanie himonidis.

© Hello This is how the couple posed last February for HOLA! USA

On how her six-year-old daughter is handling the separation from her parents, Adamari commented. “What I do today is an effect on my princess Alaïa. She knows that she has two parents who love her and that they will always love her and that we will and will be there for her at all times, that is what we are focused on and that is where I put my energy every day of my life ”.