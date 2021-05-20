Adamari López confirmed that he was in an induced coma during his last failing health

“La Chaparrita” spoiled by Telemundo, Adamari Lopez, has been all week of “festivities” but for its 50 years. In that celebration, his close friends, family and especially the companions of “Today“They have filled it with surprises. Precisely and during one of them, the television host touched on the subject of her latest poor health. It was influenza, a very strong flu. That led her to be in the hospital and his team of doctors decided induce a coma so that his lungs would deflate.

The television network made a special program for the Puerto Rican to celebrate the anniversary of her life. In it they spoke of the great blessings of his life, but also of those times where fate has tripped him up.

Adamari said that suddenly one day she felt bad, they asked her to take a break, which she did. However, she continued to feel bad and ended up hospitalized. He only remembers entering the hospital, plus nothing.

“I have seen videos that leave me perplexed to know that I was bedridden, face down, trying to get my lungs to recover, intubated in an induced coma… in a condition that I never thought I would see … “, said the Puerto Rican with tears in her eyes.

She asked that they not feel sorry for her but on the contrary, that they see her as an example that one can get out of difficult situations. He assures that the only thing he thought when he opened his eyes was his daughter Alaïa. That same gave him enough strength to get out of that second delicate health situation in his life.

She also talked about how much it cost her to get pregnant, the fertility treatments she had, and how none of them worked. Until the Virgin of Guadalupe did the miracle and that was how she felt when they told her that she was carrying Alaïa in her womb. Without a doubt, she is a brave woman and a warrior for life.

(Go to minute 10:33)

