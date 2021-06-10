Adamari López boasts a dress with hearts just days after separating from Toni Costa

Even though it was only a few days ago the host of “Hoy Día”, Adamari López, announce through a statement that separated from Toni Costa, seems to be calm, collected and apparently content. In the issuance of Telemundo show this morning, “La Chaparrita” showed off his new figure with a pink dress with hearts and kisses.

Many of those who saw it and who are followers of the Instagram account of “Hoy Día” pointed out through various messages, that it was misguided her dress of hearts taking into account that she hardly does anything announced that she is separating from the father of her daughter, Alaïa, Spanish dancer Toni Costa. The show would have posted a photo of herself with the dress, but minutes later the photo was gone.

Despite those few criticisms, true fans of Adamari López did not stop flattering her dress and of course the obvious beauty. Some even dared to ask where she had bought the suit because, wrong or not, the model is really spectacular and she was great.

As for the separation as such, own Adamari Lopez as well as Toni Costa They made it clear that they would not issue more statements than they had already given in their respective statements. Still, Toni skipped that and over the past weekend exploded against People en Español magazine, for this having published that in 2018 the couple would have separated and they would have spent time living in separate houses.

Toni has been working a lot. He was in California teaching Zumba classes, a franchise he has been working with for some time and promises that he will make more trips. It already has a full schedule of upcoming events in this discipline, which is loved by many.

As soon as he returned to Miami, he went for Alaïa and has continued to carry out her activities. He picks her up in the morning, takes her to school, then takes her to her activities in the afternoon and returns her to the house that she shared with Adamari until recently. Let us remember that both were very emphatic in saying that the main thing for them is the well-being of the little girl.

Adamari, for her part, boasted of the family and social events she has attended. Also her daily beauty and exercise routines, which she has not abandoned in the sun or in the shade since she began to see results. All this despite the fact that the show business “Gossip No Like” assures that “La Chaparrita” would have placed a gastric balloon. With surgery or not, Adamari looks spectacular and her fans let her know every day.