Adamari López announces her separation from Toni Costa after 10 years of relationship

Adamari López and Toni Costa met in 2011 when they teamed up on the reality show ‘Mira qué baila’. At that time Adamari López was 40 years old and Toni Costa, 25, but despite the age difference, a beautiful friendship emerged that little by little turned into love. The chemistry between the two could be noticed with each of their dance steps, but in the end, a kiss was the beginning of this love story that at the beginning they denied in front of the press.

Weeks later, the couple was caught together, so they could not continue to deny the relationship. In a recent interview, Adamari commented that Toni won her over with her good sense of humor, as she had a lot of fun with him. He also loved the way he danced and moved on stage.

When they decide to be together, Adamari’s desire to become a mother came and together they went to various treatments, but none of them worked and that situation caused the couple to have some problems. In this regard, the actress commented: “They were difficult weeks in which I was not very tolerant, I fought over silly things, anything seemed wrong to me and that was a very difficult time for me,” she said.

But after such a complicated situation, the couple decided to relax and forget the issue and just when they least expected it, Alaia came into their life. So far they do not have a date for the wedding. As they said, they believe that commitment should be present every day and what they do not want is to stop fighting for their love.