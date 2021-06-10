Adamari López and Toni Costa to religious therapy, all to save their love, according to Gossip No Like



Toni Costa and Adamari López.

According to the Chisme No Like program, led by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristan, Adamari López and Toni Costa are in couples therapy, but this time the therapy is religious. As Elisa shared, the couple made this decision following the advice of Toni’s parents and apparently they may already be receiving this guide, and they say that both Ada and the famous Univision choreographer really want to save their love relationship.

The decision has also been made because they are trying to make an effort on behalf of their daughter Alaïa, who like any other minor probably prefers to have both her mother and father with her, since Toni and Adamari have been in charge of always being present. in the life and education of the little girl, both as a couple and individually.

The famous YouTube program announced since the beginning of 2021 that the relationship between Adamari and Toni was not good. They said that they had already experienced a very strong crisis in January and that they had even stopped following each other on social networks, for a while.

In Gossip No Like they have also warned about the rumors that exist around Toni, and it is that it is said that the Spanish could have been unfaithful to the Puerto Rican with other men. They also stated that apparently Adamari knew that Toni had fallen in love with a man in the past, and that he had told her that he fell in love with people’s hearts.

If the separation between these continues and becomes effective without reaching an agreement, Ceriani also limited, in a past program, that there was a possibility that Adamari López would have to financially support Toni Costa, since she is the one who makes the most money, supposedly.

It should be noted, on the other hand, that many things have happened in recent days. For example, Adamari no longer wears Toni’s engagement ring. Y This one has taken him from his Instagram profile picture. Now Toni only appears on the network with her daughter Alaïa.

In recent statements, on the other hand, Adamari López has highlighted that two of her strongest pains in life are her divorce with Luis Fonsi, and he was unable to conceive a child, at the time. On the verge of tears, he spoke about this situation. Many highlight his suffering, to date, for the interpreter of “Despacito”, and the passivity with which he apparently does not suffer due to his separation with Toni Costa. Some of her followers ask the Puerto Rican to overcome her history with Fonsi once and for all. They even tell her that perhaps for this reason she has not been able to consolidate her relationship with the Spaniard.

