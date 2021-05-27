Adamari López and Toni Costa: Their best moments together

Mezcalent A love story that comes to an end after ten years: Adamari López and Toni Costa.

Adamari López and Toni Costa live a difficult moment in the personal sphere after being known that they ended their love relationship after ten years together.

As a result of their love story, López and Costa are the parents of a common daughter who will always keep them together to be present in each of their life experiences.

Over the last few years, the couple won the affection of the Spanish-speaking audience by showing the most important moments of their love relationship, which was characterized by being one of the most honest and stable in the entertainment industry.

Adamari López and Toni Costa: Their most memorable moments

“Look Who Baila”, the beginning of a love story

Adamari López and Toni Costa were dance partners during the second season of Univision’s television competition “Mira Quien Baila” in 2011. A short time later, the stars began a love story as a consequence of the undeniable chemistry they felt. for each other.

“My gaze could not hide one thing, that I had already set my eye on you,” said Costa in a photograph he published in 2019 on the Instagram platform to refer to the attraction he felt for López during the dance competition of Univision.

Your first vacation in Puerto Rico

Adamari López and Toni Costa appeared as two lovebirds in January 2012 while enjoying their first vacation in Puerto Rico, just weeks after it was publicly confirmed that they were together.

Far from hiding their love, the couple posed very smiling on social networks as they began to build endless memories in paradisiacal places on the island where López was born.

Together in one of their first photographs for a prestigious magazine

In July 2014, Adamari López and Toni Costa posed together in one of their first photo shoots for an edition of the important magazine People en Español.

In the images, Costa and López were happy while they lived the first stage of their relationship as boyfriends.

The announcement of the sweet expectation of their first baby together

Adamari López and Toni Costa surprised their fans by announcing with great enthusiasm that they were in the sweet expectation of their first baby together.

With a photograph that showed her advanced state of pregnancy, López celebrated the news of being able to become a mother for the first time after a long wait to be able to materialize that longed-for dream.

“I have asked God so much for the blessing of being a mother and since God’s timing is perfect, I want to let you know that this blessing has come to me and I am PREGNANT,” the Puerto Rican star announced in September 2014.

The couple celebrated the arrival of their first daughter together in 2015

In March 2015, Adamari López and Toni Costa became parents for the first time after welcoming little Alaïa Costa López, their first daughter together after four years as a couple.

In June, the stars announced that their firstborn had already been baptized in the eyes of God in a very intimate celebration that took place in the city of Miami.

“Today we baptized our princess and we feel very committed to guide Alaïa in faith,” Costa said on his official Instagram account at the time.

Proud parents

Since Alaïa’s birth, Toni Costa and Adamari López have focused on educating the girl with values ​​and principles that characterize her as a great human being throughout her life.

Through their social networks, the couple has shown themselves as parents who are fully proud of every step their daughter takes.

Horse riding and golf lessons are some of Alaïa’s activities in which her parents are always present to give her meaningful support.

They enjoyed the complicity

Adamari López and Toni Costa enjoyed the complicity and their indisputable chemistry in each of the trips they made together. Despite becoming parents in 2015, Costa and López never stopped enjoying their love story like that of two newly in love.

In their spare time, the couple did not miss the opportunity to escape to paradisiacal tourist destinations in order to continue strengthening their love relationship.

A momentous blessing

One of the most special moments that Adamari López and Toni Costa experienced as a couple was their baptism in the Jordan River on a visit they made to Israel in 2016.

“32 years ago my parents baptized me in Valencia, Spain, and yesterday I had the happiness that the woman of my life did it to me again and I to her, an experience as unique as it is inexplicable, I love you @adamarilopez”, affirmed Costa in a post on Instagram.

The couple repeatedly referred to the experience as one of the most enriching they lived on that momentous journey that changed their way of seeing life.

The romantic photo shoot they starred in for HOLA! USES

In February, Adamari López and Toni Costa posed in a romantic photo shoot for HOLA! USES.

In the interview, López and Costa reiterated that their love relationship was based on a daily commitment and pointed out that they were in no rush to celebrate their wedding.

The couple had been engaged since 2019. Despite their great desire to walk down the aisle in 2020, Adamari and Toni postponed their plans until further notice due to logistics problems.