Adamari López and Toni Costa: The tango that made them fall in love 10 years ago

Although today Adamari Lopez publicly confirmed through our newspaper that he made the determination to separate from his partner, Toni Costa, 10 years ago a tango made them fall in love and made them end in a kiss not expected even by themselves.

We refer to the love that emerged in 2011 on the dance floor of ‘Look who is dancing’, when she participated in and won, and he was one of the dancers, coincidentally the one who always asked the beloved Puerto Rican as a partner.

Today, after Adamari publicly confirmed through our diary that she made the decision to separate from ToniWe remember how 10 years ago, that same man gave her back hope and illusion in love.

Adamari came from difficult years. She had faced breast cancer, and when she was free of the disease, and believed that life was smiling at her side with her husband, Luis Fonsi, the least expected blow came: divorce in the midst of the controversy over his alleged infidelities, the future of frozen embryos and, the harsh phrase that marked her for life when the singer told her that he no longer wanted her as a woman.

Two years after Fonsi asked for a divorce over the phone, according to Adamari, the actress challenges herself, and At the age of 40, he entered the dance reality of Univisión. There, he lives a new experience, a new way of communicating with his audience and with his body, through movement.

But not only that, There she meets the man, 15 years her junior, who awakens feelings in her heart, the one who had been so hurt, distrustful and vulnerable. Rumors of a romance began to emerge, something that the actress herself denied.

A tango sealed that love that they escaped, when at the end of the presentation they closed the number with a kiss on the mouth. There he could no longer deny, or deny what they felt … Months after finishing the reality show where Adamari won, dThey decided not to hide anymore and confirmed their romance.

He surprised her, at a surprise party, asking her to marry him on a beach in Puerto Rico, before the complicity and the gaze of family and friends. Later, Attempts to be parents came, many of them unsuccessful, something that put the couple at risk for the first time.

Until finally word came that Alaïa was on her way… They both fulfilled the dream of being parents, but the wedding was still suspended… Many times they put a date on it, but it was never done.

Another difficult test that the couple had to face was when a Adamari developed pneumonia and spent weeks in an induced coma between life and death.. However, once again the beloved Puerto Rican passed the test, regained her health and became stronger.

Toni accompanied her at all times and throughout the process. That seemed to strengthen them more as a couple and the idea of ​​the long-delayed wedding resurfaced… However, It never came 10 years of relationship, it does not seem to have a future eitherWell, as we tell you, Adamari confirms that she made the determination to separate from her daughter’s father.

THE TANGO WITH WHICH THE LOVE BETWEEN ADAMARI AND TONI EMERGED: