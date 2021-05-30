

Adamari López and Toni Costa.

Adamari López and Toni Costa separated but together on a trip?… The answer to this question is as ambiguous as the announcement of the separation where she was decisive and he assured that they were working to recover the family.

This is how we clarify what is happening this weekend: traveling yes, but not together, not even in the same city, not even in the same country. Although Toni used the phrase: “There is no way to enjoy family”During his stay in Puerto Rico, Adamari’s native country, the truth is that ‘the family’ are friends, but not his, for now ex, or his little daughter.

It is that they are also traveling, but in Utah, where they went to be present at the wedding of their best friend’s son, Cinthya, and also Alaïa was one of the girls who walked with the bride and groom to the altar.

With Soraya’s song ‘Qué Bonito’, whose lyrics speak of how important it is to be surrounded by people who do you good, Adamari shared in her Instastory some photos of the adventure that consisted of not only participating in the wedding, but also doing different excursions in the wonderful nature of the place.

While almost at the other end, in Puerto Rico, Toni played golf with his friends and nostalgically toured places that led him to happy moments, very far from what he is now living: refusing to accept Adamari’s decision of separation.

Why do we say this? Because Adamari was decisive and confirmed that the separation is not only a fact, but also part of his new stage of life, where she seeks to be healthier and think about her and what is her priority: her daughter. Letting it be understood that being, at least at this moment with Toni, would not be part of this new style for her.

Moreover, when it comes to asking for prayers and blessings for her family, she made it clear that she is from two members: Alaïa and her, not naming at any time the father of the 6-year-old girl.

Instead, Toni talks about a ‘momentary separation’ and, in the only statement he gave on the matter, at least until now, he said that they are working hard to get the family back.

What did Toni do? Besides playing golf, as we tell you, visited the church where Alaïa was baptized, Y He even shared photos of Adamari and Alaïa’s trip, but only in those where the little girl is seen, in none of them do we find the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’.

Let us remember that last Thursday, exclusively Adamari confirmed the separation with these words:

“In effect, I have made up my mind to part ways with Toni and reevaluate our relationship.. I know it is difficult to assimilate, but in God’s hand whatever is for the good will prevail. TONow the most important thing is to keep focused on my health and the well-being of my princess Alaïa. I can only ask for your prayers and the same affection that you have always given me ”.

While, hours later, Toni said the following on social networks about the separation:

“You know that I have always made you part of my life, I have not only shared my day to day with you, but also the important moments that have marked my family and professional life. Therefore, it is essential for me to continue to count on your understanding and support at this time. With all the affection, respect and gratitude that I have for you, I inform you that Adamari and I are temporarily separated.

It has been 10 years of relationship where we have lived incredible and unforgettable moments as a couple and in which union and love led us to achieve what we most wanted, to be parents. Alaïa is a being of light fruit of our love and deserves now and always to have love, happiness and stability.

We will continue working hand in hand with God to recover our family and have a future together… These are the only statements that I will give and I appreciate the respect you can give me at this time for the good of both of us and our daughter. I always appreciate your prayers and unconditional love. Thank you so much, I love you. Toni ”.